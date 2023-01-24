Lista completa de nominados para los Oscar 2023

«Everything, Everywhere All at Once», con 11 candidaturas, y «The Banshees of Inisherin», junto con «All Quiet on the Western Front», con 9, lideran las nominaciones a los Oscar de la 95 edición de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood, que se entregarán el próximo 12 de marzo.Optan también a la categoría reina «Elvis», de Baz Luhrmann (8 nominaciones); «The Fabelmans», de Steven Spielberg (7 nominaciones), y las dos producciones súper taquilleras de 2022, «Top Gun: Maverick», de Joseph Kosinski (6 nominaciones), y «Avatar: The Way of Water», de James Cameron, (4 nominaciones).Completan la lista de las 10 nominadas a mejor película «Tár», de Todd Field, que acumula 5 candidaturas; «Triangle of Sadness», de Ruben Östlund (3 nominaciones), y «Women Talking», de Sarah Polley (2 nominaciones).■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Avatar: The Way of Water'■ 'The Banshees of Inisherin'■ 'Elvis'■ 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'■ 'The Fabelmans'■ 'Tár'■ 'Top Gun: Maverick'■ 'Triangle of Sadness'■ 'Women Talking'■ Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin')■ Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans')■ Todd Field ('Tár')■ Ruben Östlund ('Triangle of Sadness')■ Austin Butler ('Elvis')■ Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin')■ Brendan Fraser ('The Whale')■ Paul Mescal ('Aftersun')■ Bill Nighy ('Living')■ Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin')■ Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway')■ Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans')■ Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin')■ Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ Cate Blanchett ('Tár')■ Ana de Armas ('Blonde')■ Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie')■ Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans')■ Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ Angela Bassett ('Black Panther: Wakanda Forever')■ Hong Chau ('The Whale')■ Kerry Condon ('The Banshees of Inisherin')■ Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ Stephanie Hsu ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'■ 'Living'■ 'Top Gun: Maverick'■ 'Women Talking'■ 'The Banshees of Inisherin'■ 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'■ 'The Fabelmans'■ 'Tár'■ 'Triangle of Sadness'■ 'Pinocchio'■ 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'■ 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'■ 'The Sea Beast'■ 'Turning Red'■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Alemania)■ 'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)■ 'Close' (Bélgica)■ 'EO' (Polonia)■ 'The Quiet Girl' (Irlanda)■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'■ 'Elvis'■ 'Empire of Light'■ 'Tár'■ 'Babylon'■ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'■ 'Elvis'■ 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'■ 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'■ 'All That Breathes'■ 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'■ 'Fire of Love'■ 'A House Made of Splinters'■ 'Navalny'■ 'The Elephant Whisperers'■ 'Haulout'■ 'How Do You Measure a Year?'■ 'The Martha Mitchell Effect'■ 'Stranger at the Gate'■ 'The Banshees of Inisherin'■ 'Elvis'■ 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'■ 'Tár'■ 'Top Gun: Maverick'■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Avatar: The Way of Water'■ 'Babylon'■ 'Elvis'■ 'The Fabelmans'■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Avatar: The Way of Water'■ 'The Batman'■ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'■ 'Top Gun: Maverick'■ 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'■ 'The Flying Sailor'■ 'Ice Merchants'■ 'My Year of Dicks'■ 'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It'■ 'An Irish Goodbye'■ 'Ivalu'■ 'Le Pupille'■ 'Night Ride'■ 'The Red Suitcase'■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'The Batman'■ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'■ 'Elvis'■ 'The Whale'■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Babylon'■ 'The Banshees of Inisherin'■ 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'■ 'The Fabelmans'■ 'Applause' ('Tell It Like a Woman')■ 'Hold My Hand' ('Top Gun: Maverick')■ 'Lift Me Up' ('Black Panther: Wakanda Forever')■ 'Naatu Naatu' ('RRR')■ 'This Is a Life' ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')■ 'All Quiet on the Western Front'■ 'Avatar: The Way of Water'■ 'The Batman'■ 'Elvis'■ 'Top Gun: Maverick'.