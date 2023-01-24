Lista completa de nominados para los Oscar 2023

«Everything, Everywhere All at Once», con 11 candidaturas, y «The Banshees of Inisherin», junto con «All Quiet on the Western Front», con 9, lideran las nominaciones a los Oscar de la 95 edición de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood, que se entregarán el próximo 12 de marzo.

Optan también a la categoría reina «Elvis», de Baz Luhrmann (8 nominaciones); «The Fabelmans», de Steven Spielberg (7 nominaciones), y las dos producciones súper taquilleras de 2022, «Top Gun: Maverick», de Joseph Kosinski (6 nominaciones), y «Avatar: The Way of Water», de James Cameron, (4 nominaciones).

Completan la lista de las 10 nominadas a mejor película «Tár», de Todd Field, que acumula 5 candidaturas; «Triangle of Sadness», de Ruben Östlund (3 nominaciones), y «Women Talking», de Sarah Polley (2 nominaciones).