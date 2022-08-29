Los videojuegos más valiosos en la actualidad por videoconsola

La web de anuncios clasificados, Clasf.es , quiere informar sobre el Día Internacional del Videojuego y por ello ha realizado un estudio sobre el valor de los videojuegos en la actualidad.

El sector de los videojuegos generó 159.000 millones de euros durante 2021, en otras palabras, es un sector que sigue funcionando muy bien.

Y además el mercado de segunda mano funciona muy bien, ya que se pueden adquirir juegos de otras épocas o consolas de forma fácil en la actualidad con las plataformas de anuncios de segunda mano que existen en la actualidad.

Hoy queremos mostrar un listado con el valor estimado a día de hoy de las principales videoconsolas de los últimos años.

Quizás no lo sabes, pero podrías tener videojuegos de gran valor, alguno hasta más de 30.000€ (eso sí, el valor es teniendo cuenta que posees todo el contenido, no solo el cd o cartucho).

PLAYSTATION

Playstation 5

1. Evil Dead: The Game [Ultimate Collector's Edition] 946,60 €

2. Elden Ring [Premium Collector's Edition] 693,91 €

3. Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle [Disc Version] 550,45 €

4. Evil Dead: The Game [Collector's Edition] 514,55 €

5. God of War: Ragnarok [Jotnar Edition] 301,70 €

Playstation 4

1. Rock Band 4 [Band-in-a-Box Bundle] 545,70 €

2. Beamdog Ultimate Collector's Pack 483,70 €

3. Garou Mark of the Wolves [Ultimate Grant Edition] 440,63 €

4. Bloodborne [Nightmare Edition] 349,64 €

5. Resident Evil 2 [Collector's Edition] 324,43 €

Playstation 3

1. Drakengard 3 [Collector's Edition] 418,33 €

2. Dark Souls [Prepare to Die Zavvi Steelbook] 276,32 €

3. Ra One: The Game 248,85 €

4. God of War Omega Collection 174,32 €

5. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Collector's Edition] 156,24 €

Playstation 2

1. Sengoku Anthology 1.413,25 €

2. Rule of Rose 380,96 €

3. Kuon 343,18 €

4. Tekken 4 [Special Edition] 294,86 €

5. Michigan: Report from Hell 251,79 €

Playstation 1

1. Cindy's Fashion World 1.328,91 €

2. Castlevania Symphony of the Night [Limited Edition] 555,19 €

3. Castlevania Symphony of the Night 419,40 €

4. The Misadventures of Tron Bonne 314,72 €

5. Suikoden II 307,89 €

PSP

1. Elminage Original [Limited Edition] 380,35 €

2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 2: Innocent Sin [Collector's Edition] 248,25 €

3. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable [Collector's Edition] 199,95 €

4. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 2: Innocent Sin 183,27 €

5. Legend of Heroes Trails In The Sky [Collector's Edition] 149,66 €

PS VITA

1. Binding of Isaac Rebirth 3.970,06 €

2. 1001 Spikes 1.086,75 €

3. MooseMan 1.082,00 €

4. VVVVVV 1.055,76 €

5. A. W. Phoenix Festa 629,48 €

NINTENDO

SWICTH

1. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes [Signature Collector's Edition] 413,04 €

2. No More Heroes III [Deluxe Edition] 311,61 €

3. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime 310,52 €

4. Fox n Forests [Collector's Edition] 300,96 €

5. Sally Face [Collector's Edition] 237,71 €

NES

1. Phantom Air Mission 3.306,47 €

2. Snowboard Challenge 1.843,28 €

3. Mr. Gimmick 1.738,83 €

4. Gyromite [ROB Bundle] 1.634,93 €

5. Family Fun Fitness Stadium 1.198,68 €

SUPER NINTENDO

1. Mega Man X3 3.296,38 €

2. Starwing Competition 1.597,23 €

3. Super Chase HQ 1.111,01 €

4. Captain Commando 1.051,85 €

5. Batman Forever Limited Edition 929,76 €

NINTENDO 64

1. Zelda Majora's Mask Adventure Set 8.379,16 €

2. Snowboard Kids 2 2.379,55 €

3. Starcraft 64 1.227,03 €

4. Rush 2049 655,58 €

5. Rat Attack 550,44 €

GAMECUBE

1. Gadget Racers 440,15 €

2. Fire Emblem Path Of Radiance 239,18 €

3. Frogger Beyond 237,63 €

4. Disney Sports Basketball 214,09 €

5. Mario Kart Double Dash Limited Edition System 194,85 €

WII

1. Legend of Sayuki 273,14 €

2. Dokapon Kingdom 142,21 €

3. A Shadow's Tale 105,78 €

4. Metroid Prime Trilogy 96,10 €

5. The Last Story [Limited Edition] 95,07 €

GAME BOY

1. Trip World 2.420,21 €

2. Glucksrad 916,77 €

3. Mega Man IV 839,90 €

4. Avenging Spirit 834,53 €

5. Hammerin' Harry 745,79 €

GAME BOY COLOR

1. Zelda Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited Edition 3.845,63 €

2. Resident Evil Gaiden 378,80 €

3. Return of the ninja 336,53 €

4. Moomin's Tale 285,49 €

5. Pokemon Crystal 274,31 €

GAME BOY ADVANCE

· Invader 841,08 €

· Ninja Cop 778,96 €

· Castlevania Aria Of Sorrow 219,83 €

· Alien Hominid 219,33 €

· Metroid: Zero Mission 193,80 €

NINTENDO DS

1. Pokemon [Liberty Pass] 1.282,19 €

2. Commando: Steel Disaster 301,51 €

3. Pokemon HeartGold Version [Pokewalker] 204,65 €

4. Dragon Quest V Hand of the Heavenly Bride 172,90 €

5. Solatorobo: Red The Hunter 116,71 €

NINTENDO 3DS

1. Barbie: Groom and Glam Pups 1.145,06 €

2. Fire Emblem Fates [Special Edition] 462,07 €

3. Rhythm Thief & The Emperors Treasure 319,62 €

4. Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad 306 €

5. Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps 306 €

MICROSOFT

XBOX ONE

1. Cyberpunk 2077 [Collector's Edition] 262,63 €

2. Doom Eternal [Collector's Edition] 244,60 €

3. Titanfall 2 [Collector's Edition] 229,45 €

4. Mortal Kombat X [Kollector's Edition] 150,87 €

5. Dragon Ball Xenoverse [Trunks' Travel Edition] 125,73 €

XBOX 360

1. Halo 3 [Legendary Edition] 263,10 €

2. Guitar Hero: Metallica [Guitar Bundle] 234,31 €

3. Fallout: New Vegas [Collector's Edition] 125,01 €

4. Grand Theft Auto IV [Special Edition] 111,98 €

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 [Hardened Edition] 96,93 €

XBOX

1. Xiaolin Showdown 442,24 €

2. Room Zoom 356,37 €

3. Steel Battalion 215,41 €

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas [Not For Resale] 156,45 €

5. Greg Hastings Tournament Paintball Max'd 126,72 €

SEGA

SEGA MEGA DRIVE

1. Fatal Fury 2 1.453,41 €

2. The Death and Return of Superman 1.229,50 €

3. The Pirates of Dark Water 857,22 €

4. Daze Before Christmas 646,63 €

5. Paprium 436,95 €

SEGA SATURN

1. Daytona USA Championship [Net Link Edition] 3.027,90 €

2. Panzer Dragoon Saga 1.141,42 €

3. Magic Knight Rayearth 968,42 €

4. Burning Rangers 771,15 €

5. Battlesports 603,27 €

DREAMCAST

1. Cannon Spike 430,10 €

2. Moho 420,25 €

3. Evolution 2 406,98 €

4. Evil Twin 164,91 €

5. Samba de Amigo 148,36 €

SEGA MASTER SYSTEM

1. James Buster Douglas Knockout Boxing 1.162,11 €

2. Mah-jong 589,95 €

3. Sonic The Hedgehog 506,61 €

4. Golden Axe Warrior 386,71 €

5. Power Strike 261,47 €

GAME GEAR

1. Mega Man 1.210,52 €

2. CJ Elephant Fugitive 727,60 €

3. Rise of the robots 609,57 €

4. Pete Sampras Tennis 397,21 €

5. Sonic Labyrinth 352,25 €

NEO GEO

· NEO GEO CD

1. Neo Turf Masters 1.377,21 €

2. Twinkle Star Sprites 403,64 €

3. Metal Slug 338,70 €

4. Sengoku 276,89 €

5. Crossed Swords 2 323,66 €

ATARI

ATARI 2600

1. Air Raid 32.354,24 €

2. Out of Control 5.877,28 €

3. Color Bar Generator 3.869,93 €

4. Pepsi Invaders 3.387,04 €

5. Magicard 2.304,91 €